URBANA — A man who admitted having a gun he should not have has been sentenced to three years in prison.
Michael I. Johnson, 49, whose last known address was in the 1500 block of Winston Drive, Urbana, pleaded guilty Monday to unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
Johnson admitted to Judge Randy Rosenbaum that on Feb. 11, 2022, he had a gun in a car at a home on North Lynn Street that members of the Street Crimes Task Force were searching in connection with a drug investigation.
Having previous felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance and retail theft, Johnson is not allowed to have a gun.
Rosenbaum allowed Johnson to turn himself in to begin his sentence on Sept. 15.