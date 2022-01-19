Other items on the agenda for today’s UI trustees meeting, to be held via teleconference:
The 12-month appointment of Dr. Uretz J. Oliphant as interim dean of the Carle Illinois College of Medicine, effective Friday. The Carle Foundation Hospital surgeon would succeed King Li, who retired at year’s end, and earn a total annual salary of $245,004, paid through a shared employee agreement between Illinois and Carle.
A project budget of $50,198,160 to transform the Undergraduate Library into an Archives and Special Collections Building that would house elements of the University Archives, Rare Book & Manuscript Library and Illinois History and Lincoln Collections. This phase, announced in 2018, is part of the larger library redevelopment plan. Collections and services currently in the UGL will be relocated across the UI library system, including the Main Library, Grainger Engineering Library and College of ACES Library.
$5.48 million to renovate 6,400 square feet of Noyes Laboratory
- , turning rooms 219 and 250 into a “modern instructional laboratory” that’s “easily accessible” for students in the School of Chemical Sciences, Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering and Department of Chemistry.
Establishing a new degree — the Ph.D. in design for responsible innovation, per a proposal from the College of Fine and Applied Arts and the Graduate College. “There is a market for this degree for students who have an interest in design research that extends beyond what they will have been able to receive in master’s programs,” according to the agenda item.
The appointment of associates and fellows to the Center for Advanced Study
- , providing one semester of release time for creative work during the 2022-23 school year.
The associates: M. Teresa Cardador (labor and industrial relations), Ben Grosser (art and design), Rachel Harris (comparative and world literature), Kristin Hoganson (history), Benjamin Hooberman (physics), Prashant Jain (chemistry), Andiara Schwingel (kinesiology and public health), Anne Sickles (physics), Cory Suski (natural resources and environmental sciences) and Deke Weaver (art and design).
The fellows: Arijit Banerjee (electrical and computer engineering), Sangjin Kim (physics), Lisa Mercer (graphic design), Leona Yi-Fan Su (advertising) and Xiao Su (chemical and biomolecular engineering).