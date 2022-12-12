URBANA — A person working on a motorcycle might have been who caused a north Urbana storage unit fire that area departments fought for several hours Monday.
Carroll Fire Capt. Matt Murphy said one storage building at the Own Your Own Storage facility at 1502 Airport Road was a complete loss. A nearby storage building sustained minor damage.
Nine area departments assisted Carroll battling the blaze. Murphy said his department was called out at 9:23 a.m.
“When we got there, about three-fourths of the building was on fire, and the wind was blowing toward the west,” Murphy said. “We were concerned about exposure to the other units.
“The moment we turned onto Airport Road, we saw flames 20 to 30 feet in the air.”
He estimated the facility contained nine storage buildings. A building directly west of the one that was ablaze sustained minor damage.
“We contained it to the side of the building,” Murphy said. “Some of the embers landed on the roof that had foam padding. We were having concerns about that spreading. It was definitely an interesting one with it being a storage unit.”
He said some units likely sustained smoke damage.
Possibly as many as 14 storage units were contained in the heavily damaged building. Murphy said they contained everything from vehicles to construction material to clothing.
Firefighters heard explosions coming from the building as they arrived, probably from exploding propane tanks that were contained in one unit. He said they did not pose a hazard.
The blaze produced thick black smoke that could be seen as far south as Homer.
Some owners of storage units watched as firefighters battled the blaze.
Airport Road and at least a portion of U.S. 45 were closed.
Carroll firefighters returned to their station about 3:30 p.m.
Assisting Carroll were fire departments from Edge Scott, Bondville, Cornbelt, Eastern Prairie, Philo, Rantoul, St. Joseph, Savoy and Thomasboro. Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and Arrow Ambulance personnel were also on the scene.
No dollar estimate of damage was available. No injuries were reported.