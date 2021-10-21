CHAMPAIGN — A 19-year-old Rantoul woman was shot and killed in what police said was a dispute at an apartment complex late Wednesday night.
Coroner Duane Northrup on Thursday morning identified the victim as Acarrie L. Ingram-Triner, who was pronounced dead at 11:04 p.m. Wednesday at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
An autopsy is scheduled for today.
At 10:37 p.m., Champaign Police responded to a report of shots fired with injuries in the 200 block of Kenwood Road. Upon arrival, they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower neck.
The death is the 13th this year in Champaign in which a gun was used.
Police said a dispute occurred in the courtyard area of an apartment complex that led to the victim being struck by a single round of gunfire.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477.