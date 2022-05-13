9:20 a.m. update
I-74 westbound lane in a construction zone near St. Joseph has re-opened as vehicles and debris have been moved to the right shoulder.
8:40 a.m. update
Westbound lanes of I-74 near St. Joseph are blocked due to an accident involving two trucks in a construction zone.
State police said traffic will be diverted at the St. Joseph exit until the scene is cleared.
8:15 a.m. update:
The right lane and shoulder are open, and backed-up traffic is getting through.
Eastbound lanes of Interstate 74 near the Prairie View Road exit in Mahomet are blocked due to a semi tractor-trailer rollover.
Illinois State Police said traffic will be diverted to U.S. 150 at milepost 174 until the scene is cleared.