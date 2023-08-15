CHARLESTON — Police are looking for a person who was involved in a shooting at a local pizzeria in Charleston this afternoon.
According to a release from Eastern Illinois University, the shooting happened near Domino's Pizza on Lincoln Avenue. Police said they are looking for the shooter, who was last seen running north away from the EIU campus.
At 5:15 p.m., the Charleston Police Department and EIU police issued an all clear from the shots fired incident.
Charleston Police said it was an isolated incident resulting from an argument between two men.