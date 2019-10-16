URBANA — A Champaign County judge has set bond at $1 million for an 18-year-old Champaign man accused of taking part in an armed robbery with a gun at Regions Bank, 111 S. State St., C.
Dakir D. Pickens was said to have held up the bank with a 16-year-old Champaign teen about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
He’d need to post 10 percent of his bond to be released from jail.
Pickens, who gave police a home address on the 300 block of East Park Street, was arraigned Wednesday before Judge John Kennedy on two counts of armed violence and one count each of financial institution robbery and aggravated battery with a gun.
The same charges were filed against the 16-year-old, who appeared in juvenile court Wednesday. State’s Attorney Julia Rietz has filed a motion to prosecute the juvenile as an adult, and a hearing on that motion has been set for Oct. 25, according to Rietz.
Rietz and Assistant State’s Attorney Matt Banach said the two suspects entered the bank on the morning of the robbery with one wearing a blue hoodie and carrying a loaded firearm and the other wearing a black hoodie and gloves. Both were also wearing hats and sunglasses.
The suspect carrying the gun grabbed an employee by the hair, demanded money and then fired the gun into the ceiling. The second suspect followed another bank employee who had fled to the back of the bank and then returned after that employee got out of the building, the prosecutors said.
The female employee who refused to provide the two suspects access to the locked teller area was hit with the gun repeatedly in the head and was left with a bleeding head wound. The suspect with the gun also fired several rounds at the bulletproof glass, then kicked the glass, leaving a clear shoeprint on the glass, Rietz said.
Unable to access the locked area of the bank, the two suspects fled and changed clothes in an alley.
Police captured and arrested Pickens and the 16-year-old soon after arriving at the bank.
The robbery was captured on a surveillance video, and a witness outside the bank saw the pair flee the bank, turn into an alley and leave wearing different clothing, according to Rietz and Banach. The witness also provided a description of the robbers to police.
Police recovered the blue hoodie and a .22 caliber firearm in the area where the two suspects had been seen.
County Public Defender Jamie Miller-Jones said Pickens is homeless, unemployed and suffers from post traumatic stress disorder.
Pickens asked for time to hire a lawyer. Kennedy set his next court appearance for Oct. 23.