Update:
An Urbana fire investigator said a kitchen blaze Friday displaced the residents of one apartment.
Champaign County METCAD reported the flames in the 2000 block of Vawter Street at 12:15 p.m.
Fire investigator Jeremy Leevey said two juveniles were cooking food on the stove, stepped away to play video games and returned to flames. The flames got into the kitchen cabinets, causing $5,000 to $10,000 in damages.
No one was hurt.
**
Original story:
The Urbana Fire Department is on the scene of an apartment fire in the 2000 block of Vawter Street.
Champaign County METCAD reported the blaze at 12:15 p.m. Six minutes later, METCAD reported the incident had been downgraded in severity.
No other details were immediately available.
This story will be updated.