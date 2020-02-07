CHAMPAIGN — Police have arrested a man wanted for allegedly shooting a woman in Champaign last month.
Champaign police spokesman Tom Yelich said members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service found Milton Davis, 25, about 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Providence Circle, Champaign.
Davis, whose last known address was on Sherwood Court, was wanted for aggravated battery with a firearm for allegedly shooting a 25-year-old woman about 10:43 p.m. on Jan. 22, in the 100 block of Kenwood Road.
She has since been released from the hospital after treatment for a gunshot wound to the lower part of her body.
The state’s attorney’s office obtained the arrest warrant two days after the shooting but police had been unable to find Davis. A judge set bond on the warrant at $100,000.
Davis is expected to be formally arraigned Monday.