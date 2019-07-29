***
Champaign police said a dead body was found Monday morning.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the man as 23-year-old Julian A. Cummings of Champaign. He was declared dead at 8:20 a.m.
Preliminary results from an autopsy performed this afternoon, Northrup said, indicate Mr. Cummings died from natural causes. Final autopsy results are pending toxicology and other testing.
Police spokesman Tom Yelich said the individual was found at 6:56 a.m. in the 300 block of South State Street. Yelich said the situation remains under investigation.