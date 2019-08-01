URBANA — Police were called to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana after receiving a report of a bomb threat Thursday afternoon that turned out to be unfounded.

Police said officers were sent to the hospital about 4 p.m. Thursday. A large police presence could be seen outside, and a bomb-sniffing dog was on the scene.

The hospital was not evacuated, but authorities limited entry until they completed their work. They did not find a bomb and left the scene about 5:50 p.m.

+3 UPDATE: Urbana Walmart reopens after unfounded bomb threat Customers and employees were allowed to return to the store by 5:20 p.m. Wednesday.

This marks the second consecutive day Urbana police have responded to a bomb threat.

The Urbana Walmart was evacuated Wednesday afternoon following a bomb threat there that police ultimately determined was unfounded.