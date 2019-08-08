CHAMPAIGN — A Broadlands woman was killed Thursday when she was hit by a truck as she walked on Interstate 74 in Champaign.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Emily N. Ray, 33, died of blunt-force injuries she received about 12:30 a.m. when she was struck by a semitrailer.
Illinois State Trooper Joseph Rush said the semi was eastbound just west of the Neil Street exit when Ms. Ray stepped on to the highway and was hit.
Northrup said she was pronounced dead at the scene. No autopsy was performed.
The accident remains under investigation by Northrup and state police.