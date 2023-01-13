URBANA — University of Illinois police say a bomb scare at Davenport Hall ended around 8:45 a.m. and that it is safe to resume activity in that area of campus.
“The threat is not believed to be credible, but police are taking every necessary precaution,” UI police said Friday morning. “Our bomb squad is on scene investigating and there will be a heavy police presence this morning until the building can be fully checked.”
Police were sent to the building about 5:30 a.m., according to spokesman Pat Wade, after someone called 911 to suggest there were explosive devices at the building.
Illini-Alerts were sent out soon thereafter to let folks know to avoid the area.
The building was checked by bomb sniffing dogs and specially trained officers.
Davenport Hall, previously known as the Agriculture Building, is located on the Main Quad at 607 S. Mathews Ave.