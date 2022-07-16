URBANA – An Urbana man is in the Champaign County Jail on a preliminary charge of murder in connection with a shooting in Campustown Friday night.
Matthew Denbo, 42, is expected to appear in bond court on Sunday in connection with the shooting death of Joshua Berg, 46, of Urbana.
About 9:06 p.m., police were called to the 200 block of East Green Street in Champaign for shots fired and found the victim. He was pronounced dead at Carle Hospital at 9:30 p.m. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
Police said Mr. Berg and Denbo were both walking east when they began arguing.
“The argument rapidly escalated, with Denbo firing a gun and mortally wounding the victim,” police said.
Mr. Berg's death is the fourth homicide of 2022 in the city. Police have made arrests in each of those cases.
Police have not labeled as a homicide the shooting death Thursday of Latoya Gwin, 34. She was shot about 5:14 a.m. inside her home in the 400 block of East Beardsley Avenue during what police described as a domestic dispute.
Denbo was booked into the county jail about 6 a.m. Saturday. Court records show he has a 2010 conviction for misdemeanor driving under the influence in Champaign County.
The number of confirmed shootings in Champaign so far this year stands around 75. About 20 people have been injured.
That compares with about 135 shootings and 33 people injured in Champaign during the same period last year.
Champaign police, assisted by University of Illinois officers, spent much of Friday night canvassing the area. They ask anyone who might have video to contact Champaign police at 217-351-4545 to share it.