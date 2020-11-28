MAHOMET — Investigators are trying to determine what sparked a fire in the garage of a northeast Mahomet home late Saturday morning.
Cornbelt Fire Chief John Koller said a neighbor saw flames and smoke coming from the attached garage of a home in the 1200 block of Partridge Court about 10:50 a.m.
The couple who live there were at church at the time, Koller said, and learned of the fire from a neighbor.
“There were flames coming out a back window and a little bit of the eaves,” Koller said of what firefighters saw as they pulled up. “We did not have to put any holes in the roof.”
Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading into the living area of the ranch home, located on a cul-de-sac. Besides the smell from the smoke, the house was not hurt, he said.
Still, Koller estimated damage to the garage and contents at $50,000.
Because the power had to be shut off, the couple will be unable to live there for a while. Koller said they have family in the area.
Sangamon Valley firefighters assisted at the house while Seymour firefighters stood by for other calls at the Cornbelt station. Koller said about 30 firefighters showed up, quickly getting the fire out.
No one was hurt putting out the fire.