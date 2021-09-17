URBANA — An 18-year-old Centennial High School student charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly threatening a school building is in custody.
Pereze Collier, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Winston Drive, was booked into the Champaign County Jail on Thursday. A warrant had been issued for his arrest Tuesday.
Collier is alleged to have displayed a handgun to other students at Centennial during an argument Sept. 8.
He reportedly had the gun in a backpack at the high school on Crescent Drive in Champaign.
He was arrested without incident at the courthouse Thursday when he visited the probation office, according to sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson.
Collier is being held in lieu of $500,000 bond.
The charge against him is a Class 4 felony carrying penalties ranging from probation to one to three years in prison upon conviction.