URBANA — One of four teens arrested in connection with a brawl Tuesday at Centennial High School has been ordered held in detention until he can be tried.

A release from Champaign police said two boys, ages 15 and 17, and two girls, 14 and 16, were arrested Thursday in connection with a series of fights that happened about 3:30 p.m. at the Champaign school, after classes were over for the day.

Assistant State’s Attorney Alex Boyd, laying out the facts for Judge Tom Difanis, said the 15-year-old teen charged Friday with two counts of aggravated battery and one of mob action is alleged to have punched and kicked a fellow student who was on the ground and hit a female teacher in the back of the head with his elbow, while acting with others.

“A group of five or six students had surrounded the victim who was on the ground, punching and kicking him," Boyd told the judge. "During this time, teachers were trying to break up the fight. They ended up getting hit by students during this."

Boyd said while some of the contact with the teachers may have been accidental, video showed that the teen charged Friday appeared to have intentionally hit the teacher in the head with his elbow. There was also video that showed him kicking the other student on the ground.

Based on the evidence presented, and after hearing that the youth had a prior theft adjudication from earlier this year and is waiting to be sentenced on a contempt petition, Difanis ordered that he be held until his next court hearing on Oct. 15.

Boyd said no other charges on the other teens arrested Thursday had been filed Friday since those teens were not held in detention.

The state’s attorney’s office is expected to review police reports about their involvement in the near future for possible charges. Police continue to look into who all was involved in the fights.

Boyd said there may have been smaller confrontations that led to the larger one involving the student who was on the ground being kicked and punched.

"Tuesday’s dangerous conduct will not be tolerated and students who engage in this type of behavior should understand criminal charges may follow,” said Sgt. Dennis Baltzell. “School safety will always be a priority and we will continue to actively support our schools to ensure we are helping foster an environment for learning, building relationships and allowing students to become the best version of themselves.”