URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly had guns and drugs in an apartment where he was shot last fall is in police custody.
And according to Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum, when Timothy Davis, 26, was arrested Monday on those charges, he allegedly had even more drugs in his car.
Davis, who listed an address in the 1500 block of King’s Way, was arraigned Tuesday on a number of felony charges from two different cases and has a third drug-related case pending.
Members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force also arrested his girlfriend, Lawanda Moore, 29, who listed an address in the 200 block of Arcadia Drive, Champaign, on drug and gun charges when she showed up at the courthouse Tuesday afternoon to see Davis be arraigned.
She is expected to appear in court Wednesday.
Both were charged last week in connection with a Nov. 24, 2018, incident in which Davis was shot at an apartment in the 1700 block of West John Street, Champaign, where both he and Moore were present.
McCallum said even though Davis had been shot three times, he declined to supply Champaign police with information about who may have shot him or why.
The car he went to the hospital in was searched by police, as was the West John Street apartment. McCallum said police determined that Davis had been the apparent victim of a robbery because of his alleged drug dealing there.
Moore had also been in the car en route to the hospital, McCallum said.
McCallum said in the car, police found 3 ounces of cocaine, two loaded handguns and $6,921 in cash. A search of the apartment — police had found a blood trail leading to it and witnesses who said Davis had been there — turned up an additional 2 ounces of cocaine, a handgun, 20 pills of suspected Ecstasy and ammunition.
As a convicted felon, Davis is not allowed to possess weapons. Court records show he has prior convictions for domestic battery and possession with intent to deliver cannabis.
McCallum said police concentrated their efforts first on finding the shooter but were unsuccessful. He said Davis recovered from being shot in the groin, arm and buttocks and both he and Moore were charged formally last week with manufacture or delivery of cocaine, punishable by nine to 40 years in prison upon conviction; and possession with intent to deliver cocaine, punishable by six to 30 years upon conviction. Arrest warrants were issued for the pair Thursday.
Davis was charged with four additional counts of unlawful possession of weapons by felon for the three guns and the ammunition that police found in the car and apartment. Each of those counts carry a mandatory prison term of two to 10 years.
Moore was also charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon for allegedly having a loaded, uncased gun on the floorboard of the car without having a concealed-carry license.
Members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force arrested Davis on his warrant about 4 p.m. Monday in a car in front of his King’s Way address.
Davis was the driver, and in between the console and his seat, police found about 2 grams of suspected crack cocaine, packaged in four small bags, McCallum said. For that, he was charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.
McCallum said Davis was out on bond in a third drug-related case that had been filed last month in which he was charged with manufacture or delivery of cocaine and unlawful use of weapons by a felon for allegedly having drugs and a gun on June 6 in Champaign.
With Davis on Monday was another man who was wanted on warrants from Indiana for weapons-related offenses. He declined Tuesday to waive extradition and was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
Judge John Kennedy set bond on Davis’s new drug charges at $250,000, bringing his total bond to $1 million, meaning Davis will have to come up with $100,000 cash to win his release from jail.
His cases are all assigned to Judge Tom Difanis and he’s due back in court Sept. 10.