UPDATE, 8:25 p.m.:
URBANA — An man who displayed a gun inside an Urbana senior-living facility is in the Champaign County Jail after being arrested Monday afternoon.
Police said at 3:20 p.m. Monday, officers were called to Clark-Lindsey Village, 101 W. Windsor Road, U, to respond to a report of an armed man there. Six police vehicles were observed at the scene.
When officers arrived, they found an armed man, identified as Emmanuel Lynn Chapple, 34, of Champaign, and arrested him without incident on a preliminary charge of unlawful possession of a weapon.
Urbana police Sgt. Andy Hewkin said additional charges could still be added.
No shots were fired, and nobody was reported injured in the incident, Hewkin said.
Chapple has several previous convictions. In May 2017, he was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated battery to a victim age 60 or older in an incident the previous August during a dice game in a man’s apartment in Champaign.
The 63-year-old victim told police that Chapple allegedly snatched $30 in winnings from his hand, grabbed him by the throat, took another $400 from his pocket and hit him in the head.
In May 2011, Chapple was sentenced to 10 years in prison after a jury convicted him of aggravated battery to a correctional officer for spitting on a guard’s face through his cell door that January at the Champaign County Jail in downtown Urbana.
Original story, published 3:35 p.m.:
URBANA — A report of an armed individual inside Clark-Lindsey Village drew a heavy police presence this afternoon.
The report was made at 3:20 p.m. today, Urbana Sgt. Andy Hewkin said. At 3:45, six Urbana Police vehicles were on the scene and a suspect was being taken into custody.
Urbana Police Lt. Joel Sanders confirmed a suspect was in custody. Nobody was injured and no shots were fired, he said.
“There’s no continued threat at the facility,” he said at just after 4 p.m.