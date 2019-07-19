CHAMPAIGN — Police have arrested a Champaign man in a shooting Friday morning at an apartment complex in the western part of the city.
According to a release, Alonzo Jarrell, 53, was arrested without incident about 2:10 p.m. in the 2000 block of North Neil Street in connection with the incident about four hours earlier at the Gramercy Park Apartments.
The victim, a 26-year-old man, was taken to OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the hand.
Police spokesman Tom Yelich said the shooting was reported about 10:20 a.m. in the complex in the 2100 block of West White Street, and police found multiple bullet shells there.
“The preliminary investigation revealed this was not a random act of violence,” Yelich said.
Earlier in the day, police located a vehicle that may have been involved. A resident of the complex said there was crime-scene tape around one building and orange cones marking potential evidence in the parking lot.
Officers went door to door asking residents for information, and they also planned to look at security-camera footage.
Court records show that Jarrell was formally evicted from Gramercy Park following a Monday court hearing before Champaign County Judge Ronda Holliman. He did not appear.
They also show that he has prior convictions in Champaign County for aggravated battery in 2013 and possession of a controlled substance in 2014. He was sentenced to five years in prison for the drug offense.
Yelich said the investigation is ongoing and encouraged anyone with information to call Champaign police at 217-351-4545, or, if wishing to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.