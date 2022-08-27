CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign man was shot to death during an early morning fight outside a strip mall, police said today.
The shooting incident was one of three that took place in Champaign in the overnight hours.
Shortly after 3:30 a.m. today, police responded to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of North Neil Street. The 36-year-old victim had a gunshot wound to the torso and was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
Police said a crowd was gathering in the parking lot of a strip mall when an argument escalated and an unknown subject opened fire, striking the man.
No arrest has been made and the investigation is ongoing.
Police said the three incidents during a five-hour stretch were not believed to be related.
The first occurred shortly after 11 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Cynthia Drive. Police found a 23-year-old Champaign man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm. He was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.
Police said there was a large fight in the area when the shooting occurred. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
At approximately 1:28 a.m. today, police responded to a report of shots fired and injuries near the 700 block of South Third Street, near the intersection of Third and Green. A 24-year-old male from Danville suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the lower extremity. A second 24-year-old male from Danville had a gunshot wound to the foot. Both are listed in stable condition.
Police said an altercation took place between multiple individuals in the area, leading to shots being fired. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
Police ask that anyone who has additional information to call 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.