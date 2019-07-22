CHAMPAIGN — A 35-year-old man was being treated in an Urbana hospital Monday evening and a warrant has been issued for a Champaign man after a shooting earlier in the day on the city’s north side.
Police are searching for Lavante Neal, 21, in the incident, which happened at 5:02 p.m. in the 1000 block of North James Street.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to an area hospital, where his condition remained unknown Monday night.
According to preliminary information, a verbal argument inside a home led to a fight outside the residence that resulted in the shooting.
“This is not believed to be a random act of violence,” police Lt. Nathan Rath said.
Rath said the warrant charges Neal with aggravated battery with a firearm. Bond on it was set at $750,000.
Rath said police are seeking information about Neal’s whereabouts. Anyone who has information on the crime or Neal is asked to call them at 217-351-4545. Arrangements may be made for information to be shared privately.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.
In January 2018, Neal was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm in a shooting on New Year’s Eve 2017 at the One South apartments in Urbana. A prosecutor dismissed that charge in June 2018 because of “significant credibility issues” with the 19-year-old victim, who was the only witness in the case.