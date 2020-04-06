CHAMPAIGN — A 32-year-old man was shot in the leg outside a Champaign home Monday afternoon, Champaign police said.
According to a preliminary investigation, the man was outside a home in the 1100 block of North Champaign Street when someone on a bicycle appeared in the alley behind the home and fired multiple shots.
Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Bellefontaine and Market streets at 12:35 p.m. and at 12:42, the man arrived by private vehicle at a local hospital with what is believed to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in the leg, police said.
The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have yet been made.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to please to contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements may be made for information to be shared privately.
Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, or provided online at 373tips.com or via the “P3 Tips” mobile app.