CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign County Coroner has released the name of a Champaign man shot to death in a home Friday night.
Duane Northrup said Nicholas N. Snell, 20, was pronounced dead at Carle Hospital at 11:29 p.m. after having been shot inside a house in the 800 block of North Willis Avenue around 10:45 p.m.
In a release Saturday, Champaign police said Mr. Snell suffered multiple gunshot wounds from someone who approached the house from the outside and fired into it several times.
Police found 19 shell casings in the driveway.
The killing is at least the ninth but possibly the tenth of 2021 in Champaign.
Police continue to investigate where a 14-year-old boy whose body was found in the county east of Urbana Friday morning may have been killed.