UPDATE, 2:10 a.m.:
CHAMPAIGN — Comcast services that have been down throughout Champaign-Urbana for more than eight hours have now been restored to all but a handful of customers.
The company's online outage map showed fewer than 50 subscribers in the 61820 ZIP code still without internet, cable or phone service. When the outage began about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, that number was about 2,500.
Comcast expects those who are still without service to have it restored by 6:25 a.m.
UPDATE, 9:43 p.m.:
CHAMPAIGN — All Comcast services throughout Champaign-Urbana are now expected to be down until at least 9 a.m. Thursday morning, the company said Wednesday evening.
Subscribers who are able to check their accounts are greeted by an outage notice that says "An XFINITY Services outage has been reported in your area. We're working hard to get your service up and running. The issue will be resolved on 09/05/2019 09:00 AM (Central). Thank you for your patience."
Original version, published 7 p.m.:
CHAMPAIGN — All Comcast services throughout Champaign-Urbana are currently down, and the issue is not scheduled to be resolved until 9:30 p.m., the company said.
Subscribers who are able to check their accounts are greeted by an outage notice that says "An XFINITY Services outage has been reported in your area. We're working hard to get your service up and running. The issue will be resolved on 09/04/2019 09:37 PM (Central). Thank you for your patience."
An accompanying map says the outage is affecting more than 2,500 subscribers in all ZIP codes in Champaign-Urbana, and is unplanned.
The outage is affecting all internet, cable television and phone services for both residential and business subscribers.