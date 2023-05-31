SIBLEY — A 17-year-old Gibson City-Melvin-High School student was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle accident in Ford County.
In a Wednesday announcement, GCMS Superintendent Jeremy Darnell said rising senior Colin Kristensen died in an accident at 500 East and 1200 North roads in Sibley at approximately 3:07 p.m. Tuesday.
"Colin was an amazing young man who was active in a diverse set of activities from athletics, agriculture and FFA, and was incredibly talented in the technical aspects of our performing arts programs," Darnall wrote. "The family, students, staff and community are shocked and saddened by the sudden loss.
"The GCMS community always rises to the occasion to support our children and families, and we want to thank everyone who has already reached out to do so. We ask that everyone respects the privacy and grieving process of the family and those closest to Colin.
"Information on arrangements will be provided when made available by the family. Thank you for your support, thoughts, and understanding in this difficult time."
A release issued Wednesday by the Ford County sheriff's office said the office, along with Gibson Area Ambulance Services and the Sibley Fire Department, responded to the accident.
A vehicle occupied only by Mr. Kristensen was northbound on 500 East just south of its intersection with 1200 North at the time of the accident.
"The driver lost control of the vehicle leaving the roadway, entering the ditch on the east side of the road (and) striking a utility pole," the sheriff's office said. "The vehicle then rolled several times, ejecting the driver from the vehicle.
"After the driver was assessed on the scene by medical personnel, it was determined he succumbed to his injuries."