UPDATE: Consultant: Most 'viable' new Unit 4 scenario calls for making Garden Hills, IPA pre-K-8 schools
CHAMPAIGN — Cooperative Strategies Executive Director David Sturtz presented two new scenarios for elementary assignment to the Unit 4 school board on Monday.
The one he said he believes is most “viable” based on public feedback calls for making Garden Hills and International Prep Academy both pre-K-through-8 schools, and removing balanced calendar schedules.
By Cooperative Strategies' estimate, the recommended proposal would impact school assignment for less than 10 percent of students. Previous scenarios, including the other presented on Monday, would have impacted an estimated 64 to 79 percent of students.
Under the recommended scenario, a one-week fall break would be added to the Unit 4 calendar for all schools.
"This scenario, in our opinion, causes the least disruption," Sturtz said.
Among the pluses of that option, according to Sturtz:
- It's responsive to stakeholder feedback.
- It's a familiar process for current families.
- It causes minimal student disruption.
Another, as school board members noted: The addition of pre-K-8 schools, something district leaders have long desired.
The biggest negative: some of the current transportation challenges will persist, Sturtz said.
Families will be surveyed in the coming days about the scenarios laid out Monday night, Sturtz said. The survey will arrive in families' email inboxes by midnight Wednesday — be sure to check your spam, Sturtz advised — and will have until the morning of Jan. 3 to respond.
A review of that feedback will be presented during the Jan. 9 school board meeting.
The district calendar calls for a school board vote on Jan. 23.