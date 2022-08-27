CHAMPAIGN — An Urbana man has been an arrested on an initial charge of murder in connection with a shooting death earlier Saturday at a strip mall north of downtown, police said.
Champaign police said Neilmyer Anderson, 32, "made a brief attempt to flee" the scene after a 36-year-old man was shot in the 700 block of North Neil Street shortly after 3:30 a.m.
Police said a firearm was found on Anderson at the time of his arrest. He is in custody at the Champaign County Correctional Center, awaiting arraignment.
The 36-year-old victim, identified as Oscar D. Mallett, was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds at 4:08 a.m., Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said.
Police said a crowd was gathering in the parking lot of a strip mall when an argument escalated and an unknown subject opened fire, striking the man.
It was Champaign’s sixth shooting death in 2022.
It was one of three shooting incidents during a five-hour stretch that police do not believed to be related.
The first occurred shortly after 11 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Cynthia Drive. Police found a 23-year-old Champaign man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm. He was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.
Police said there was a large fight in the area when the shooting occurred. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
At approximately 1:28 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of shots fired and injuries near the 700 block of South Third Street, near the intersection of Third and Green. A 24-year-old male from Danville suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the lower extremity. A second 24-year-old male from Danville had a gunshot wound to the foot. Both are listed in stable condition.
Police said an altercation took place between multiple individuals in the area, leading to shots being fired. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
Police ask that anyone who has additional information to call 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.