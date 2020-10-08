CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police are investigating the city's sixth homicide of 2020.
Just after 2 a.m. today, police found an unresponsive man in the 3000 block of West William Street.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the victim as Martin Morrow, 29, of Urbana.
He was found in the middle of the street near Duncan Road, shot multiple times. He was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:53 a.m. Northrup scheduled an autopsy for Friday.
Police said their preliminary investigation suggests Mr. Morrow was on foot when the shooter approached and fired several times, hitting him in the upper torso before running off.
They ask that anyone nearby who might have video surveillance contact police at 217-351-4545. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.
No arrests have been made so far in what is shaping up to be an unfortunate record year for shootings in Champaign.
As of Thursday, the police department reported that it had documented 147 instances during 2020 where shots had been fired.