CHAMPAIGN - One person was killed and two others injured in an intersection collision in northwest Champaign early Saturday.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Cong Nguyen, 47, of Champaign, died from injuries she received when her Toyota sport utility vehicle and a Lincoln SUV collided at the intersection of Mattis and Bradley avenues about 5:52 a.m.
Two men in the Lincoln, ages 44 and 32, were seriously injured and taken to a local hospital. Police report their conditions as serious but stable.
Mrs. Nguyen was pronounced dead at Carle Hospital, Northrup said.
The preliminary investigation revealed that one SUV was eastbound on Bradley and the other southbound on Mattis.
After the collision, the cars came to rest on Mattis, south of the intersection, making it difficult for police to know which vehicle was going which way.
Illinois State Police are doing the reconstruction of the collision to try to determine what happened.
There was significant debris from the heavily damaged vehicles in the area.
The intersection and a portion of Mattis Avenue south of Bradley has been closed since the crash while the investigators do their work.