Police and emergency workers respond to a fatal crash in west Champaign Thursday night.

 COLIN LIKAS clikas@news-gazette.com
CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police are investigating an accident in west Champaign that claimed a man's life Thursday night.

Lt. Andre Davis said police were notified at 9:10 p.m. of a single-vehicle crash in the 1500 block of Kenwood Road,  near the intersection with Kirby Avenue.

Davis said witnesses reported that the driver, Jovan A. Smith, 34, who was alone in the car, was speeding south on Kenwood Road when the vehicle left the road and struck a tree.

Coroner Duane Northrup said Mr. Smith, who lived in Champaign, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was scheduled for Friday.

