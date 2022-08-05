CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police are investigating an accident in west Champaign that claimed a man's life Thursday night.
Lt. Andre Davis said police were notified at 9:10 p.m. of a single-vehicle crash in the 1500 block of Kenwood Road, near the intersection with Kirby Avenue.
Davis said witnesses reported that the driver, Jovan A. Smith, 34, who was alone in the car, was speeding south on Kenwood Road when the vehicle left the road and struck a tree.
Coroner Duane Northrup said Mr. Smith, who lived in Champaign, was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy was scheduled for Friday.