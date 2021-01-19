DANVILLE - Danville police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in that city Monday night.
Police were sent to the 400 block of Avenue A about 9:15 p.m. where they found a man with a gunshot wound to his back in a yard.
Coroner Jane McFadden identified the victim as Jose Pacheco, 35, of Danville. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Details surrounding the shooting have not been released.
It was the first homicide in the city of Danville this year.
Anyone with information is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-8477.