Danville School District 118 will switch from in-person to all-remote learning Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, while Rantoul City Schools face the possibility of the same action.
Danville Superintendent Alicia Geddis said the switch to all-remote is due to the increased number of COVID-19 exposures and positive cases of staff, students and bus drivers.
Geddis said on Tuesday the district will offer a prepackaged breakfast and lunch to each student.
“Teachers and building principals are in classes, working to prepare students for this transition,” Geddis said. “Principals will share additional information about schedules and expectations later this evening.”
Geddis said additional information will be communicated via social media, the district website and local news media when it becomes available.
In Rantoul, RCS Superintendent Scott Woods said the district faces the possibility of shifting all or part of the district to remote learning in the coming days or weeks. He said the change could come as soon as Wednesday, “depending on our ability to cover classrooms with substitute teachers.”
He said the reason for a school closure would likely be a result of a high rate of absences among staff.
Woods said on Tuesday more than 30 of the district’s 325 employees are absent, and noted it is more likely J.W. Eater would shift to remote learning than other schools because Eater’s students already take home chromebooks daily and more regularly use the digital platforms accessed for remote learning.
Woods said if a school needs to close Wednesday, he would plan to notify families by 9 p.m. today.