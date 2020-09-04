UPDATE
Champaign on Friday extended the closure of the city’s downtown parking lots at Neil and Washington and Walnut and Washington at 9 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Nov. 1.
***
CHAMPAIGN — In the wake of gunfire Saturday at a downtown parking lot, the city announced that it will close the lots at Neil and Washington streets and Walnut and Washington streets at 9 p.m. on weekends through Labor Day.
More than two dozen rounds from different guns were fired into a crowd of about 100 about 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the city-owned lot at Neil and Washington.
One man was shot in the foot; two others were arrested and charged with weapons offenses.
The closings are being done to discourage crowds from gathering in the parking lots to socialize, an ongoing problem in the warm summer months. Drinking and gambling are prohibited in city lots.
The lots will be chained at 9 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and will not reopen until 7 a.m. Visitors may park in those lots before 9 p.m.
Those needing to park past midnight can use the Hill Street parking deck at 123 W. Hill St., C.
— Mary Schenk