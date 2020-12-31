LODGE — One man is dead and another seriously injured as a result of a fiery head-on collision in Piatt County on Wednesday night.
Piatt County Coroner Troy Dunn identified the man killed as Tristan Brannin, who was pronounced dead at the crash site.
Illinois State Police said the surviving driver, Justin Slade, 34, of Urbana, was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol. Piatt County State's Attorney Sarah Perry said he would be charged with aggravated driving under the influence, a Class 2 felony carrying a mandatory prison term of between three and 14 years.
The crash happened at 11:38 p.m. Wednesday just east of Lodge on Illinois 10 at East 2150 North Road, police said.
Mr. Brannin, 23, of Weldon, died after his pickup truck was hit head-on by Slade, who was driving a Jeep.
Slade was eastbound; Mr. Brannin was headed west, police said, when Slade crossed the center line and hit the truck. The truck went into the right ditch and caught fire while Slade’s Jeep rolled over on its passenger side in the middle of the road and caught fire.
Police said Slade was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries but his condition was not available Thursday.
Perry said she was going to ask a judge to issue a warrant so that Slade could be arrested once he's released.
In addition to DUI, police gave Slade tickets for improper lane usage and not having insurance.