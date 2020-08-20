CHAMPAIGN — One person is dead and two others wounded in Champaign’s fifth homicide of 2020.
Police were called to the 400 block of East Hill Street, near Fourth, at 1:51 a.m. Thursday, for shots fired and found two women and a man outside a home who had been wounded.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup, said Jasma L. Cobb, 34, of Urbana, was pronounced dead at Carle Hospital at 2:22 a.m.
Another woman, 42, was shot in the leg and lower back. A 20-year-old man was also shot in the back. Both are expected to recover.
The preliminary investigation revealed the victims were standing near a parked car when they were shot by an unknown person from an open area across the street.
Sgt. Dave Griffet said people were at the home because a woman living at a house in that block had suffered a medical emergency late Wednesday night, was taken to the hospital, and died. People had returned to the home after her death and were gathered in the street when the shooting happened.
Police also arrested a man there for whom a summons had been issued for alleged possession of a controlled substance in April.
Police ask anyone with surveillance video from that area to share it with them.
No arrests have been made and the identity of the slain woman has not yet been released.
The shootings put the city’s total at more than 110 incidents for the year in which police have been able to confirm shots fired.
Of the four other killings this year, three involved shootings.
The latest prior to this morning happened Saturday night outside a restaurant in the 1000 block of Bloomington Road in northwest Champaign. Christopher B. Kelly, 23, of Champaign, was killed in a hail of gunfire about 10:10 p.m.