CHAMPAIGN – A 34-year-old woman died from a shooting inside her own home early Thursday.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified her as Latoya C. Gwin.
Champaign police spokesman Joe Lamberson said at 5:14 a.m. officers were sent to a home in the 400 block of East Beardsley Avenue for a shooting with an injury.
They found Ms. Gwin unresponsive and took her to Carle Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 6:58 a.m.
Lamberson said detectives are talking to the people who were present to learn exactly what happened but their preliminary investigation suggests that Ms. Gwin was engaged in a domestic dispute with another person when a firearm was discharged and she was hit.
Lamberson characterized it as a “death investigation” as opposed to a homicide but could not comment on whether there was an element of self-defense at play.
No one has been arrested.