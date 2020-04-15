URBANA — Authorities believe an almost 2-year-old feud among high school-aged boys in Urbana may be to blame for several shootings in that city, including the murder of a 15-year-old on Saturday.
Urbana police on Wednesday arrested Troy Carter, 16, of the 2000 block of South Fletcher Street, for the April 11 shooting death of Tearius Pettis.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said she plans to file first-degree murder charges Thursday against Carter, who police feel confident was the shooter of Tearius even though others were present. The Legislature has mandated that juveniles charged with murder automatically be tried as adults.
Lt. Dave Smysor said the fatal shooting may have been “retaliatory” but declined to elaborate.
However, Rietz, noted that Carter had been shot in the abdomen outside his home on Fletcher Street on March 30. His shooter has not been arrested.
That same night, a 16-year-old boy is a friend of Carter was arrested in Carter’s house for possession of a gun.
That teen was critically injured almost two years ago when he was also shot in Urbana by someone who’s never been identified. The July 21, 2018, shooting left him paralyzed from the waist down.
Then 14, the boy was on the handlebars of another boy’s bicycle. They had just left the Champaign County fairgrounds and were headed west in the 1300 block of Beech Street near Goodwin Avenue when they were ambushed by gunfire that came from the south side of the street, possibly by multiple shooters.
“We believe this all stems from that (2018) shooting,” Rietz said of Tearius’ death Saturday and other gun-related violence in southeast Urbana in the last couple of years.
While Tearius’ death was the first homicide of 2020 in Urbana, it was one of 13 confirmed shootings in the city so far this year, eight of which have happened in the densely zoned southeast part of town. There were 33 confirmed shootings in Urbana for all of 2019.
Saturday shooting
About 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Tearius was riding his bicycle in the 1300 block of South Philo Road, just north of Florida Avenue, when a hail of gunfire came his way.
Rietz said Carter was a passenger in a white car with three other teen males.
Police are not sure if the group was lying in wait for Tearius or if they just happened upon him as he rode his bicycle. Rietz said she’s still considering whether any of the other teens will be charged with a crime.
Smysor said police were confident that Carter was the only one shooting a gun that night but they have more investigating to do.
Witnesses saw a person get out of the front passenger seat, fire repeatedly at the bicyclist, then get back in the car, which drove off.
Tearius was found unresponsive in the roadway but pronounced dead at Carle Hospital.
In the driveway of 1309 S. Philo Road — the home of one of the other teens in the car — police found several 9 mm shell casings. Tearius was hit by only one of nine shots fired and died from damage done to internal organs.
Rietz said the shell casings found on the driveway matched shell casings found March 30 on Fletcher Street and a 9 mm live round found in Carter’s pocket when he was shot. There were also .380-caliber casings on Fletcher Street, suggesting an exchange of gunfire that night.
Police learned that the Toyota that the male teens were in Saturday belonged to the girlfriend of one of the teens. Police processed it for evidence.
Smysor and Rietz said they have not located the 9 mm gun used to kill Tearius.
Rietz said Carter’s only other conviction as a juvenile was for a robbery that happened in Urbana in 2014. He is still on probation for that.
Carter is being held in the Juvenile Detention Center.