CHAMPAIGN — Champaign firefighters battled a blaze that heavily damaged one home and apparently threatened a second Saturday night.
Champaign Fired Departman spokesman Randy Smith said firefighters found heavy fire coming from a detached garage and single-family home at 112 E. Hill St. at 8:50 p.m. The fire began to extend to an adjacent two-story home, Smith said.
At least nine engine companies and a ladder truck responded and found heavy flames from the back side of the house. The bulk of the fire was out in about 30 minutes.
Traffic was diverted from the area, MTD buses were sent for firefighters to use to warm up, and emergency services support representatives were called out but no information was available on whether occupants were displaced.
Occupants were not home at the time the fire started. There were no firefighter injuries reported, Smith said. The occupants of the home will be displaced because of the damage.