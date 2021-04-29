CHAMPAIGN — Four people are hospitalized following a fire at a north Champaign home Thursday morning.
Champaign fire department spokesman Randy Smith said four people in the home at 914 W. Beardsley Ave. were taken to a local hospital following a fire reported at 9:07 a.m.
"We are still working on their ages. All four were in critical condition," he said.
Firefighters found heavy fire and smoke coming from the rear of the two-story house, Smith said.
"We believe it started in the rear because that's where the heaviest body of fire was," he said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, he said.