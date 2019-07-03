On another sizzling summer day, the UI’s Jeff Frame and C-U parade organizer Val Koble checked in with News-Gazette Media intern Ethan Simmons on what to expect weather-wise and schedule-wise on the Fourth of July:
MORE OF THE SAME
“The heat and humidity we're experiencing isn’t going anywhere the next few days,” said Frame, a professor in the UI's Department of Atmospheric Sciences. “Wednesday should be a carbon copy of Tuesday, with a high near 90, hot and humid, and slightly better chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon.”
The clever and versatile band kids at Urbana High were able to adjust on the fly to play along with this year’s “Flight in Space” theme at the Champaign County Freedom Celebration parade.
BRING AN UMBRELLA
There’s about a 50 percent chance for popup showers and storms on Independence Day.
“We’re stuck in the typical summertime pattern of heat in the afternoon that’s so hot and humid you get storms,” Frame said. “Any storms we see on the Fourth should dissipate quickly after sunset.”
ABOUT THAT PARADE
Weather could impact the timing of the 70th Champaign County Freedom Celebration. Rain could move the event to Saturday, said Koble, the event’s corporate sponsorship coordinator.
“There’s a picture in there where we might just fire up the parade a little bit earlier,” he said. “Unless its pouring down with lightning and thunder, we will go through with it.”
THE LINEUP
Thursday’s Champaign County Freedom Celebration Parade steps off at 11:05 a.m. near First Street and Kirby Avenue.
The route from there: east on Kirby/Florida to Lincoln Avenue, north on Lincoln to California Street. Parade units turn onto Illinois to disperse and exit the area at Goodwin Avenue.
Here’s the lineup:
1. Exchange Club of C-U
2. Collections
3-4. Champaign American Legion Post 24 Color Guard and support vehicle
5. Grand marshal Dave Leake
6. Gold Star families
7. Urbana High band
8. News-Gazette Media
9. Champaign County Freedom Celebration President
10. Champaign Mayor Deb Frank Feinen
11. Champaign City Council
12. Savoy President Joan Dykstra
13. Savoy trustees
14. Savoy Fire Department
15. Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin
16. World Finance Corp.
17. Col. Charles E. McGee
18. Neil Armstrong Astronaut Float
19. Champaign-Urbana Astronomical Society
20. Blu Modify Dance Studio
21. RPC Early Childhood Education Program
21. A. Life is for Everyone
22. Wings of Wonder Avian Rescue
23. Dragon Claw Academy of Kung Fu
24. Urbana Park District’s Youth Summer Theatre
25. Champaign Park District
26. Rector Construction
27. Urbana Masonic Lodge 157
28. Urbana Girls Summer Softball
29. Champaign County Bikes
30. Knights of Columbus
31. Chinese-American Assn. of Central Illinois
32. Champaign County ACLU
33. Champaign Co. Fair Queen & Little Miss
34. RE/MAX Choice-SellingHomes24-7 Team
35. Reynolds Towing Service Inc.
36. National Kidney Foundation of Illinois
37. HMD Academy of Taekwondo
38. Champaign Fire Department
39. Girl Scouts of Central Illinois
40. Patriotic Chevelle
41. Champaign Public Library
42. Champaign County Executive Darlene Kloeppel
43. Champaign Urbana Autism Network
44. 1966 John Deere 110 Custom Dually
45. Sami Anderson for Circuit Judge
46. Busey
47. Guys Who Clean LLC
48. Illini Shrine Club
49. Hi-Lo Wheelers Shriners
50. AG Shriners
51. Champaign-Urbana Moms Demand Action (withdrawn)
52. Ramona Sullivan for Circuit Judge
53. Urbana Fire Department
54. Blue Ridge High band
55. Fisher Fair Pageant/2018 queens
56. Salvation Army
57. News-Gazette Media, WDWS-WHMS-WKIO
58. CU FAIR
59. Heartland Pathways
60. Cassel Home Comfort
61. Wishes on Wheels
62. Champaign-Urbana MTD
63. Scouts BSA Troop 104/Pack 114, Girl Scout Troop 2229
64. First Student
65. Friends of Judge Jason Bohm
66. Corvette Club/Daughters of the American Revolution
67. Gold Sponsors
68. The Villas Of Holly Brook
68 A. Champaign County History Museum
69. Urbana Sister Cities Program
70. Champaign-Urbana Kiwanis Tom Jones Challenger League
71. Illinois Miss Amazing
72. Champaign County Circuit Clerk Katie Blakeman
73. Tatman’s Towing
74. Champaign County Republican Party
75. Active Senior Republicans
76. St. Joseph-Ogden High band
77. Living Alternatives Pregnancy Resource Center
78. Tutor Doctor Champaign
79. WEFT Radio
80. Edge-Scott Fire Department
81. 1946 Allis Chalmers tractor
82. Scott Bennett for Senate
83. Mark Shelden for County Recorder
84. American Legion Riders
85. Richard L. Pittman Detachment 1231
86. Champaign-Urbana Democrats
87. UI Wildlife Medical Clinic
88. Classy Combinations Dance Ensemble
89. Slowride Pedal Tours
90. Rattle the Stars
91. Cold Stone Creamery
91 A. Stevie Jay Broadcasting
92. Eastern Prairie Fire Protection District
93. Champaign Police Explorer Post 258
94. AWARE
95. Skip Thompson
96. Carroll Fire Department
97. Macon County Associate Judge Jeff Geisler
98. VFW Post 5520 Champaign