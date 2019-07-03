On another sizzling summer day, the UI’s Jeff Frame and C-U parade organizer Val Koble checked in with News-Gazette Media intern Ethan Simmons on what to expect weather-wise and schedule-wise on the Fourth of July:

MORE OF THE SAME

“The heat and humidity we're experiencing isn’t going anywhere the next few days,” said Frame, a professor in the UI's Department of Atmospheric Sciences. “Wednesday should be a carbon copy of Tuesday, with a high near 90, hot and humid, and slightly better chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon.”

+3 Top of the Morning, July 3, 2019 The clever and versatile band kids at Urbana High were able to adjust on the fly to play along with this year’s “Flight in Space” theme at the Champaign County Freedom Celebration parade.

BRING AN UMBRELLA

There’s about a 50 percent chance for popup showers and storms on Independence Day.

“We’re stuck in the typical summertime pattern of heat in the afternoon that’s so hot and humid you get storms,” Frame said. “Any storms we see on the Fourth should dissipate quickly after sunset.”

Independence Day events, June 29-July 7, 2019 A look at fireworks displays and other happenings celebrating the Fourth of July holiday in the area.

ABOUT THAT PARADE

Weather could impact the timing of the 70th Champaign County Freedom Celebration. Rain could move the event to Saturday, said Koble, the event’s corporate sponsorship coordinator.

“There’s a picture in there where we might just fire up the parade a little bit earlier,” he said. “Unless its pouring down with lightning and thunder, we will go through with it.”

THE LINEUP

Thursday’s Champaign County Freedom Celebration Parade steps off at 11:05 a.m. near First Street and Kirby Avenue.

The route from there: east on Kirby/Florida to Lincoln Avenue, north on Lincoln to California Street. Parade units turn onto Illinois to disperse and exit the area at Goodwin Avenue.

Here’s the lineup:

1. Exchange Club of C-U

2. Collections

3-4. Champaign American Legion Post 24 Color Guard and support vehicle

5. Grand marshal Dave Leake

6. Gold Star families

7. Urbana High band

8. News-Gazette Media

9. Champaign County Freedom Celebration President

10. Champaign Mayor Deb Frank Feinen

11. Champaign City Council

12. Savoy President Joan Dykstra

13. Savoy trustees

14. Savoy Fire Department

15. Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin

16. World Finance Corp.

17. Col. Charles E. McGee

18. Neil Armstrong Astronaut Float

19. Champaign-Urbana Astronomical Society

20. Blu Modify Dance Studio

21. RPC Early Childhood Education Program

21. A. Life is for Everyone

22. Wings of Wonder Avian Rescue

23. Dragon Claw Academy of Kung Fu

24. Urbana Park District’s Youth Summer Theatre

25. Champaign Park District

26. Rector Construction

27. Urbana Masonic Lodge 157

28. Urbana Girls Summer Softball

29. Champaign County Bikes

30. Knights of Columbus

31. Chinese-American Assn. of Central Illinois

32. Champaign County ACLU

33. Champaign Co. Fair Queen & Little Miss

34. RE/MAX Choice-SellingHomes24-7 Team

35. Reynolds Towing Service Inc.

36. National Kidney Foundation of Illinois

37. HMD Academy of Taekwondo

38. Champaign Fire Department

39. Girl Scouts of Central Illinois

40. Patriotic Chevelle

41. Champaign Public Library

42. Champaign County Executive Darlene Kloeppel

43. Champaign Urbana Autism Network

44. 1966 John Deere 110 Custom Dually

45. Sami Anderson for Circuit Judge

46. Busey

47. Guys Who Clean LLC

48. Illini Shrine Club

49. Hi-Lo Wheelers Shriners

50. AG Shriners

51. Champaign-Urbana Moms Demand Action (withdrawn)

52. Ramona Sullivan for Circuit Judge

53. Urbana Fire Department

54. Blue Ridge High band

55. Fisher Fair Pageant/2018 queens

56. Salvation Army

57. News-Gazette Media, WDWS-WHMS-WKIO

58. CU FAIR

59. Heartland Pathways

60. Cassel Home Comfort

61. Wishes on Wheels

62. Champaign-Urbana MTD

63. Scouts BSA Troop 104/Pack 114, Girl Scout Troop 2229

64. First Student

65. Friends of Judge Jason Bohm

66. Corvette Club/Daughters of the American Revolution

67. Gold Sponsors

68. The Villas Of Holly Brook

68 A. Champaign County History Museum

69. Urbana Sister Cities Program

70. Champaign-Urbana Kiwanis Tom Jones Challenger League

71. Illinois Miss Amazing

72. Champaign County Circuit Clerk Katie Blakeman

73. Tatman’s Towing

74. Champaign County Republican Party

75. Active Senior Republicans

76. St. Joseph-Ogden High band

77. Living Alternatives Pregnancy Resource Center

78. Tutor Doctor Champaign

79. WEFT Radio

80. Edge-Scott Fire Department

81. 1946 Allis Chalmers tractor

82. Scott Bennett for Senate

83. Mark Shelden for County Recorder

84. American Legion Riders

85. Richard L. Pittman Detachment 1231

86. Champaign-Urbana Democrats

87. UI Wildlife Medical Clinic

88. Classy Combinations Dance Ensemble

89. Slowride Pedal Tours

90. Rattle the Stars

91. Cold Stone Creamery

91 A. Stevie Jay Broadcasting

92. Eastern Prairie Fire Protection District

93. Champaign Police Explorer Post 258

94. AWARE

95. Skip Thompson

96. Carroll Fire Department

97. Macon County Associate Judge Jeff Geisler

98. VFW Post 5520 Champaign