UPDATE: 12:42 p.m.
CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign Fire Department says Ameren Illinois has stopped the gas leak near the English Building on the University of Illinois campus, but Wright Street remained closed between John and Chalmers as of 12:36 p.m.
Original story, published 11:30 a.m.:
CHAMPAIGN — Crews are on the scene of a gas leak Monday morning on the University of Illinois campus.
An Illini Alert said the leak was at the English Building at the corner of Wright and Daniel streets.
The Champaign Fire Department said Wright is closed from John to Chalmers. Avoid the area.