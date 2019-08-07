Family attorney Steve Beckett this morning addressed last week's disclosure that Yingying Zhang’s family was told that her remains may be in a landfill in Vermilion County.

Today's news conference was high on emotion, the mother of Ms. Zhang bowing her head while crying, holding hands with her son.

Beckett said that today, for the first time, Ms. Zhang’s mother learned the details of what happened to her daughter’s remains, but it was important to her that she attended the news conference. About 30 minutes in, she left Beckett's office, overcome with grief.

“She very much wanted to be present,” he said.

Beckett said: “No notice of appeal was filed. That case is over. That man is sentenced to life in prison.”

The family was told of the possible whereabouts of the remains on July 25, that Brendt Christensen told his lawyers what he did with Ms. Zhang’s body.

Ms. Zhang’s father, Ronggao, said:

“If what that man said is true, it further confirms that he is a heartless and evil person. We condemn his brutal and malicious actions and we hope that he suffers the rest of his life as he made Yingying suffer in the final moments of her life.”

“We now understand that finding (Yingying) may be impossible.”

Zhang’s father said family members are “miserable” and haven’t decided if they want to stay in the U.S. and continue looking for their daughter’s remains or return to China.

From Christensen’s attorneys:

He placed her bodily remains in three separate garbage bags outside his apartment in Champaign, then placed them in a dumpster outside his apartment building.

On June 12, 2017, he placed her clothes, backpack, cellphone, books and other personal items, along with cleaning materials he had used to try to cover up the murder, into a large duffel bag. He then drove around C-U and placed the items in various dumpsters, then placed the duffel bag itself in a dumpster.

First pickup was on Monday, June 12, 2017. The contents of the dumpster were taken to a private landfill in Danville. The contents were compacted twice.

To date, no search has been undertaken to recover her remains.

Due to the compaction process, Ms. Zhang’s bodily remains may be very small in size.

The portion of the private landfill that was being actively used during that time period is perhaps half a football field in length. It was determined that, by the time Christensen’s attorneys disclosed his statements to the federal authorities, the contents of the dumpster that contained Ms. Zhang’s remains would have been covered by at least 30 feet of fill from later garbage hauling.

In November 2018, information on Ms. Zhang’s whereabouts was provided under immunity. Therefore, it could not be used in the trial or sentencing, Beckett said.

The information came from Christensen to his attorneys, who gave it to law enforcement agents.

Christensen has not spoken directly to any law enforcement agents.

“The information was provided to the prosecution under an immunity agreement. This information came from the defense lawyers, and that information indicated that the remains, as it traced down, could be found in a landfill in Vermilion County,” Beckett said.

This morning's news conference, scheduled for 10 a.m. in Urbana, has drawn more than 30 media members from more than a dozen outlets.

Ms. Zhang's mother, father and brother are on hand as well.

A large media contingent awaiting the start of the Yingying Zhang news conference at @Beckett6Steve’s office in Urbana. New information is expected to be provided on the search for her body in a Vermilion County landfill. We’ll have more on @wdws1400 and at our website. #NGMedia pic.twitter.com/YNpyD5d1nq — Michael Kiser (@MichaelWDWS) August 7, 2019

***

A memorial church service for Yingying Zhang, the visiting University of Illinois scholar killed two summers ago, has been rescheduled for Friday afternoon.

The service, designed to offer comfort to those grieving Ms. Zhang’s death, will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the First Baptist Church, 1602 S. Prospect Ave., Savoy, according to Pastor Chuck Moore.

It had been originally scheduled for Monday but was postponed late last week.

Moore said the details for the memorial service haven’t changed.

He will lead the service with prayers and meditation, along with Tim Bossenbroek, pastor of Hessel Park Christian Reformed Church. Both congregations include members of the Chinese community or international students who came to know the Zhang family, Moore said.

Ms. Zhang’s father, Ronggao Zhang, will also speak, and her brother will read a letter from her fiance, Xiaolin Hou. Other friends will also offer memories of Ms. Zhang.

The service will have both English and Chinese translations, Moore said, and a Chinese choir will sing a couple songs.

The church will open by 9 a.m. to receive any donations of flowers, he said.

The service is open to the public, Moore said.

A Life Remembered | Visiting UI scholar was 'as perfect a daughter as one could imagine' https://t.co/qSRJ9eROcz — Ben Zigterman (@bzigterman) August 5, 2019

Ms. Zhang came to the university in April 2017 as a visiting scholar with the hope of receiving her doctorate.

She was kidnapped on June 9, 2017, by former UI graduate student Brendt Christensen as she was waiting for a bus in north Urbana and later killed. Christensen was convicted in June and sentenced to life in prison without parole last month.

Despite extensive search efforts by the FBI and UI police, her body has never been found.

The family’s attorney, Steve Beckett, said last week that prosecutors have told the family that her remains may have been taken to the Vermilion County landfill. Beckett has scheduled a press conference for 10 a.m. Wednesday to discuss more details.