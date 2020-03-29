ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP — A Homer man is in police custody in connection with the shooting deaths of two women in St. Joseph Township early Sunday.
A release from Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said deputies were sent to a home at 4:15 a.m. Sunday to check the welfare of the residents.
Deputies were told that Jonathon Perry, 28, had said things to a relative that led that person to believe the residents were injured or dead.
Deputies found two women dead from apparent gun shots and later located Perry at a home in Homer and arrested him on preliminary charges of first-degree murder.
The victims’ names have not been released pending notification of relatives.
Lt. Curt Apperson said the shooting was “not a random act.”
“We believe he was in a dating relationship with one of the victims,” Apperson said.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said she anticipates filing multiple counts of first-degree murder against Perry on Monday. If convicted of both murders, he faces a mandatory sentence of natural life.
In 2012, Perry was sentenced to eight years in prison for a residential burglary he committed in Homer in December 2011. He was released from prison in July 2016.
He was also charged in 2009, at the age of 17, with burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle in connection with a series of fires that were set in cars in Homer and Sidney. However, Rietz said those charges were dismissed because the state crime lab could find no physical evidence linking him to the crimes and there were no eyewitnesses.