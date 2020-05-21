CHAMPAIGN — A 25-year-old man is the latest victim of deadly gun violence in Champaign.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said James K. Coleman, 25, of Rantoul, was pronounced dead at 3:02 a.m. after having been shot multiple times about an hour earlier.
Tough news to wake up this morning and hear of the passing of James “Rooster” Coleman. Rooster was a 4 year RTHS basketball player and graduated in 2014, prayers to his family!— RTHS HOOPS (@RthsHoops) May 21, 2020
Police report that Mr. Coleman was shot several times inside an apartment at the Gramercy Park Apartment complex in the 200 block of South Country Fair Drive, an area of town that has been a hot spot for gun violence recently.
Police got the call about 2 a.m. Thursday and learned that a group of people were present when the shooting happened but fled.
Police continue to investigate and interview witnesses but could use help. Anyone with information is asked to call Champaign police at 351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at 373-8477.
The shooting is the second homicide of the year in Champaign and approximately the 43rd call involving gun violence.
Gaylend Allen-Davis, 33, of Champaign, was found fatally shot in a car in the 1300 block of Mariner Way on Feb. 3. Police have identified the man they believe shot him but have not arrested him.
About half of those calls have been reported in the southwest part of the city, Deputy Chief Dave Shaffer said.