UPDATE 12:10 p.m. Interstate between the Monticello Road south to Pesotum is now closed to all traffic in both directions for the forseeable future.
Pesotum Fire Chief Robert Russian said first responders are struggling to reach multiple accident victims in semis and other kinds of vehicles.
UPDATE NOON: Motorists should avoid Interstate 57 south of Champaign entirely. Multiple semi jackknife accidents between Champaign and Pesotum are making it nearly impossible for first responders to get to accidents to help the drivers.
URBANA — The Champaign County sheriff is begging people to stay home if possible today.
"Regardless of what you think of your driving skills, if you don't need to be out today, stay in,” said Sheriff Dustin Heuerman.
Several southern Champaign County fire departments were hampered in their efforts to get to a semi on fire on northbound Interstate 57 just north of Pesotum for more than 50 minutes Thursday morning because of multiple jackknifed semis blocking their route.
By the time a truck was able to weave through the traffic to get to it at 10:16 a.m., it had mostly burned itself out.
Southbound I-57 was reopened about 10:15 a.m. — then closed again shortly thereafter due to a truck crash that blocked both lanes — State Police continued to label the driving conditions as very hazardous.
Heuerman said many major county roads are impassable in spots, including the Monticello Road south of Savoy.
"Drivers should also avoid North Market Street between Olympian and Hensley Roads, as many semis heeded safety warnings too late and have found no open area to park their semis at Road Ranger, choosing instead to unsafely park them along the side of the roadway on North Market Street. North Market Street is is currently closed due a jackknifed semi,” he said.
Heuerman reminded drivers that if they do get in an accident there is no guarantee that first responders will be able to reach them.
"The Sheriff's Office and other first responders in the county continue to coordinate efforts to provide a response to emergency calls for service. Responses to non-emergency calls for service will likely be delayed,”Heuerman said.
Illinois State Police also remind drivers they should not park on interstate shoulders as snow plows are out.