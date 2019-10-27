ARGENTA - Illinois State Police report that Interstate 72 is down to one eastbound lane, with the westbound lanes expected to be closed in the Argenta area for an extended period of time due to cattle on the highway.
Eastbound I-72 is open to one lane only at Exit 150 and will remain in that condition for extended period of time.
Westbound lanes are currently closed at Exit 150 and will remain closed for extended period of time until the roadway is cleared.
State Trooper Joseph Rush said troopers are on the scene of a single vehicle crash at the Argenta exit that took place shortly after 2 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
Rush said a truck tractor hauling cattle has overturned, leaving cattle in both the east and westbound lanes.
Motorists are asked to use an alternative route and use caution when traveling in the area.