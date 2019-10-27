ARGENTA - Illinois State Police report that all lanes of I-72 are re-opened after cattle were rounded up following a crash near Argenta.
State Trooper Joseph Rush said troopers were called to the scene of a single vehicle crash at the Argenta exit that took place shortly after 2 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
Rush said a truck tractor hauling cattle has overturned, leaving cattle in both the east and westbound lanes.
Motorists were asked to use an alternative route and use caution when traveling in the area.