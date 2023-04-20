UPDATE: State police said the single-lane construction zone has been re-opened until "proper equipment can be staged for the removal" of the truck. Road closer will resume at 10 a.m. today.
***
Interstate 74 eastbound is closed at the Oakwood exit due to a crash involving an overturned semi tractor-trailer truck.
The scene is within the single-lane construction zone.
State police said eastbound traffic is being diverted onto U.S. 150 at the exit near milepost 208. Traffic will merge back onto I-74 just west of Danville.