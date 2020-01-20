UPDATE: lane reopens after I-74 crash Tim Ditman Tim Ditman WDWS Reporter Author email Jan 20, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Update 3:15 p.m.:State police say the lane has reopened. **Original: Illinois State Police say a multi-vehicle crash has reduced Interstate 74 westbound to one lane at Interstate 57. You should avoid the area. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tim Ditman WDWS Reporter Tim Ditman is a reporter at WDWS 1400-AM. His email is tditman@wdws.com. Author email Latest News Opening day for Carle at the Fields convenience store: Feb. 13 UPDATE: lane reopens after I-74 crash Pixo founder appointed to board of Hickory Point Bank Illinois up to No. 21 in AP poll Just Askin' | The price of Gather Getting Personal: CW Greer The roaring '20s: Five issues facing the UI in the next five years Franklin starring for Arthur Christian School after fighting through painful scoliosis treatment Most Popular Articles Articles‘No time will ever be enough’Urbana man with cannabis in car facing first of its kind chargesShawntez L. YoungTate | A sports disaster unlike anything the conference had knownChampaign lawyer suspended indefinitelyDanville native makes Rock and Roll Hall of FameRodney D. YoungC-U marijuana dispensaries running short on supplyTom's #Mailbag, Jan. 17, 2020State's take on pot sales: $19,709,345